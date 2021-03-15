US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Monday that bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago.

Since the pandemic hit, air travel has picked up a few times — mostly around holidays — only to drop back down. This time, the recovery “seems like it's real,” Bastian said on a J.P. Morgan investor conference.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said his airline will generate “core” cash instead of burning cash for March, and he expects the positive trend to continue in the months ahead.

Southwest Airlines said said revenue for March and April will be better than expected as passenger traffic and fares rise. The airline said people are booking leisure trips to beach and mountain destinations but business travel is still lagging.

Airline stocks rose in late-morning trading. United and American Airlines rose about 9%, Delta gained more than 4% and Southwest Airlines added 1%.

