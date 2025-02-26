US air base in Italy locked down for hours over security alarm

“We are grateful to our Navy Security Force personnel for their quick response,” the statement said.

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrea Perez, a spokesperson at the base, told The Associated Press there were “no injuries” in the incident.

An Italian defense official said that it was a “false alarm that triggered all the due procedures.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

NAS Sigonella is outside of Catania on the island of Sicily. It’s on a base for the Italian Air Force and provides command and control for U.S. and NATO forces, as well as a strategic location on the Mediterrean Sea for them to deploy across Europe, Africa and Asia.

NAS Sigonella hosts U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, as well as MQ-4C Triton drones. U.S. Space Force personnel who work on identifying possible missile threats in the region are also based there.