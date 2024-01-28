US aid office in Colombia reports its Facebook page was hacked

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Colombia office of the U.S. government agency that oversees foreign aid and development funding said its Facebook page was hacked and asked the public to ignore any posts or links from the account.

The United States Agency for International Development and the U.S. Embassy in Bogota said in a statement issued Saturday that staff members "identified an unauthorized access, resulting in a potential risk."

The statement did not identify the risk or explain if the breach involved ransomware.