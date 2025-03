US aid cuts are hurting Africa's ability to respond to disease outbreaks, health chief says

Much of the funding to the Africa CDC and regional governments was lost with the Trump administration's decision to terminate most foreign aid contracts and cut $60 billion in overall U.S. assistance abroad. Many of the affected programs are in fragile countries that are highly reliant on U.S. aid to support health systems, nutrition programs and stave off starvation.

Kaseya cited the immediate impact in Congo, which is the epicenter mpox outbreaks in Africa and where aid cuts and insecurity in the country's east have contributed to challenges in testing for the disease as well as securing enough vaccine doses.

Aid cuts have impeded the collection and transportation of samples in Congo, Kaseya said.

“We know this aid cut is a difficult moment for our countries, and it came overnight,” he said. “Some of them were not prepared for this major aid cut.”

The U.S. aid cuts affecting the response to outbreaks of mpox, Ebola and other diseases are the latest in a trend of declining monetary support by international partners over the years, he warned.

“We are not just talking about the U.S.,” he said. “We are saying almost all Western countries are decreasing their support. And that one is a critical issue for our health security.”

Kaseya said the Africa CDC and the World Bank are discussing possible “transitional” funding in the aftermath of U.S. aid cuts.