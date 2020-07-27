US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

It's become an all-too-familiar scene in Portland.

Authorities declared a riot early Sunday morning. Protesters had breached a fence surrounding the city's federal courthouse building where U.S. agents have been stationed. Protesters remained in the streets past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields, as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Portland police say they arrested six people.

Sunday evening, Portland police had responded to a shooting at Lownsdale Square Park, near where the overnight protests have been taking place. Two people were taken into custody and later released, police said Monday morning. The person who was shot went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

Also late Sunday, police said someone pointed out a bag in the same park, where officers found loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails. The shooting and the items in the bag were not related, police said. It's unclear whether either incident was connected to the protest.

Portland police said the department's officers were not involved in dispersing the crowds during the protest early Monday.

Demonstrators walk along a steel fence as federal officers launch tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

