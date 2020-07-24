US agents dispatched to Seattle to protect federal buildings

King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a tweet late Thursday that a federal plane landed at an airport in Seattle that evening and that “more than a dozen personnel drove off to an unknown destination.”

President Donald Trump's administration has also announced that agents would be sent to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Constantine said people in the Seattle area reject "Trump’s unconstitutional use of federal force. It is a transparent attempt to intimidate. But we will not be intimidated.”

In Portland, the protesters who demonstrate every night have set fires just outside a federal courthouse and torn down a protective fence. The federal agents have repeatedly used tear gas to drive the crowds away from the building and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed Wednesday night as he stood in solidarity with the protesters.

Oregon's general attorney general is seeking a court order restraining the actions of federal agents in the city during the demonstrations, which have occurred nightly since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Oregon officials have said federal agents in unmarked cars wrongly detained Portland residents during the demonstrations.

