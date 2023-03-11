X
Dark Mode Toggle

US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general's vaccine claims

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
53 minutes ago
U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida’s surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 risks are harmful to the public

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida's surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 risks are harmful to the public.

The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 and has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

Ladapo last year released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, contradicting federal public health leaders whose advice says all kids should get the shots.

He also has recommended against men ages 18 to 39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that an analysis by the Florida Department of Health showed an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths.

In their letter, the federal agencies debunked the analysis' conclusion, saying that cardiovascular experts who studied the concern had concluded that the risk of strokes and heart attacks was lower in people who had been vaccinated, not higher.

More than 13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world with little evidence of adverse effects, the federal health agencies said.

“It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable. Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort," said the letter signed by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday didn't respond to an email inquiry about the letter.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams
20h ago

Proposed sex education change in Gwinnett County draws backlash
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
15h ago
The Latest
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
2m ago
How and where to watch Sunday's Oscar broadcast
7m ago
Storm breaches California river's levee, hundreds evacuate
8m ago
Featured

Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Sidney Lanier
18h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Science Fest, St. Patrick’s Parade...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top