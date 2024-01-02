US advances to world junior semifinals. Canada gets knocked out by Czechia

The U.S. has advanced to the semifinals of the world junior championship after routing Latvia 7-2
USA's Rutger McGroarty celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

USA's Rutger McGroarty celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Gabe Perreault scored twice and six other players had a goal as the U.S. routed Latvia 7-2 Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the IIHF world junior championship.

Perreault, the New York Rangers' 2023 first-round pick, also had an assist as part of a dominant game by his line. Fellow 18-year-olds Will Smith, the No. 4 pick by San Jose, and Ryan Leonard, No. 8 to Washington, combined for three points.

The Americans' victory came after tournament favorite Canada was knocked out in stunning fashion with a 3-2 quarterfinal loss to Czechia. St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl scored the go-ahead goal with 11.7 seconds left.

“It feels like the world’s ending a bit,” Canada captain Fraser Minten said. “Such an unbelievable opportunity for all of us in our careers. You never really know if you’re going to get another look representing your country or playing on such a global stage.”

The Canadians carried the play for most of the final 40 minutes before Stancl fired a shot on goal in the dying seconds of regulation that deflected off the leg of Canada defenseman Oliver Bonk — the son of Czech-born former NHL forward Radek Bonk — and beat goaltender Mathis Rousseau.

“Felt like I gripped my stick a bit too tight,” said Matthew Poitras, whom the Boston Bruins loaned to Canada for the tournament. “I feel like I kind of let some of these guys down, let the country down.”

Canada had won each of the previous two world junior tournaments and three of the past four. The only player back from the 2023 championship team, Owen Beck, said he and his teammates weren't sure how they lost after erasing a two-goal deficit.

“Our heads are kind of just spinning right now,” Beck said. “It’s a horrible way to end things off here.”

Finland beat Slovakia 4-3 in overtime to join the U.S. and Czechia in the semifinals. Host Sweden faced Switzerland in the last quarterfinal game.

AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

USA's Gabe Perreault celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

USA's Oliver Moore, center, celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada players, from left, Conor Geekie, Fraser Minten and Matthew Poitras react following their loss to Czechia in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada's goaltender Mathis Rousseau (30) looks back as Czechia's Jakub Stancl (not shown) scores in the final seconds of play during the third period in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czechia goaltender Michael Hrabal (30) celebrates with teammates Marek Alscher (27), Sebastian Redlich (17) and Adam Bares (10) following their win over Canada in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada goaltender Mathis Rousseau, left, and Czechia goaltender Michael Hrabal shake hands following their quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada players, from left, Oliver Bonk (5), Denton Mateychuk (24) and Maveric Lamoureux (13) react following their loss to Czechia in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czechia players celebrate their win over Canada in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czechia goaltender Michael Hrabal, right, and Tomas Hamara react following their win over Canada in a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czechia's Jakub Stancl (21) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates during the third period of a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czechia's Dominik Rymon (12), Ondrej Becher (19) and Tomas Cibulka (7) celebrate the game-winning goal against Canada by teammate Czechia's Jakub Stancl (not shown) during the third period of a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czech Republic's celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between Canada and Czech Republic at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Czech Republic's Jakub Stancl celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between Canada and Czech Republic at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada players after being defeated in the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between Canada and Czech Republic at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

USA's Rutger McGroarty celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Canada players line up following their quarterfinal hockey loss against Czechia at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

USA's Will Smith celebrates scoring during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarterfinal match between USA and Latvia at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sweden's Otto Stenberg, center, celebrates scoring the opening goal during the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarter final match between Sweden and Switzerland at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Adam Ihse/TT via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Finland's Jere Lassila celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the in IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarter final match between Slovakia and Finland at Froelundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Finland's players celebrate their side's third goal during the in IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey quarter final match between Slovakia and Finland at Froelundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (Bjoern Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

