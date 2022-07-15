US advances to W Championship final 3-0 over Costa Rica

A few veterans remain, including Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn, who both started on Thursday.

Morgan had the team's best chances early on. One of her opportunities, a left-footed shot, went wide left in the 13th minute.

Defender Sonnett broke through with her first international goal in the 33rd minute. Pugh scored her first goal of the tournament in first-half stoppage time — with a backheel assist from Rose Lavelle — to give the United States a 2-0 lead at the break.

Sanchez capped the victory with her goal in stoppage time.

For Costa Rica, Noelia Bermudez made the first start of the tournament in goal. Costa Rica won its first two group-stage matches before falling to Canada 2-0 on Monday.

In addition to the four direct berths in the World Cup, the third-place finishers in the two groups at the W Championship, Panama and Haiti, advanced to an intercontinental playoff in February in New Zealand.

United States' Mallory Pugh, center, celebrates scoring her side's 2nd goal against Costa Rica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

United States' Sophia Smith, center, reacts during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match against Costa Rica in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

United States' Emily Sonnett, left, celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Costa Rica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Costa Rica's Carol Sanchez (6) heads the ball past United States' Lindsey Horan during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Costa Rica's Priscila Chinchilla, front, and United States' Sofia Huerta fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)