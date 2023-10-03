BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shots

U.S. regulators have added another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LAURAN NEERGAARD – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax.

Updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna began rolling out last month, intended for adults and children as young as age 6 months. Now the Food and Drug Administration has added another choice –- reformulated Novavax shots open to anyone age 12 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has urged most Americans to get a fall COVID-19 vaccination, shots tweaked to protect against a newer coronavirus strain. Novavax said shots will be available “in the coming days.”

Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. There’s already been a late-summer increase in infections, and health officials hope enough people get the new shots to blunt a winter wave.

Novavax makes a protein-based vaccine mixed with an immune-boosting chemical, a different technology than the so-called mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

While Pfizer and Moderna have shipped millions of doses, the fall rollout so far has been messy since, for the first time, the government isn't buying and distributing the COVID-19 shots. Ordering confusion from drugstores and doctors' offices, distribution delays and even bungled paperwork by insurance companies snarled early appointments.

The updated vaccine versions are supposed to be free through private insurance or Medicare, and the CDC has a program to temporarily provide free shots to the uninsured or underinsured.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House
5m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in DeKalb that led to lockdown
27m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

There was power loss before plane crash that killed ex-NFL player Russ Francis...
10m ago
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian...
14m ago
North Dakota lawmaker killed in plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot's...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
32m ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
2h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top