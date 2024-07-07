Uruguay beats Brazil 4-2 on penalties after scoreless draw, advances to Copa America semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manuel Ugarte scored the winning goal in the fifth round of the shootout and Uruguay advanced to the Copa America semifinals with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

The teams combined for a tournament-high 41 fouls and just four shots on goal during a bruising, choppy match with little of the impressive soccer for which both South American powerhouses are known.

Uruguay’s Nahitan Nández was sent off after a red card in the 74th minute for a dangerous tackle on Rodrygo, but Brazil couldn't break through its 10-man opponent in the ensuing 21 minutes.