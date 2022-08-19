Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL

Last season, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops stepped into the role vacated by Meyer.

Fox also announced “Big Noon” will be on the road every week this season, instead of only occasionally.

“Big Noon” will start the season at Purdue on Sept. 1 for the Boilermakers' Thursday night opener against Penn State. The first Saturday road show will be Sept. 11 when No. 1 Alabama visits Texas.

In other college football TV news, ESPN announced it had hired former Florida coach Dan Mullen as a studio analyst for this season. Mullen was fired in November, less than a year after he had led the Gators to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

