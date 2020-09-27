Uptick: New York logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Rhodes also noted improving numbers among college-aged people, suggesting better compliance on campuses.

That number of daily positive tests in a state of more than 19 million people still puts New York in a much better position than many other states. Florida, for instance, reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

And New York is in a far better situation than in April, when the number of positive tests per day routinely topped 9,000, even though tests then were hard to get and people were being encouraged not to seek one unless they were gravely ill.

Still, the uptick has been a cause for concern. In New York City, health officials have sounded alarms about a rising number of cases in certain neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens where many private religious schools opened for in-person instruction in early September, warning that those communities could see severe restrictions on public gatherings reinstated if current trends continue.

Public school students in New York City's elementary, middle and high schools are set to resume in-person instruction next week Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

On Friday night, New York City deputy sheriffs broke up an illicit wedding celebration at a hall in Queens after receiving an anonymous complaint about social distancing violations, WNBC-TV reported. The deputies discovered 284 guests attending the event, which included seating, food, alcohol and a live band.

