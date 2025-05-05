Upstate New York prison guard pleads guilty to manslaughter in an inmate's 2024 beating death

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A correctional officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with the December death of inmate Robert Brooks, whose brutal beating at the Marcy Correctional Facility was recorded by officers' body cameras.

Christopher Walrath was one of six guards charged with second-degree murder in the beating. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter during a hearing at state court in Utica. The plea deal calls for him to get a 15-year prison sentence.

Walrath and his attorney did not comment while leaving the courthouse.