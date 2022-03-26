Upstart Creighton women top Iowa State, reach Elite Eight

As the final seconds ticked away, the Bluejays in the game shared a group hug near midcourt. When the horn sounded, Rembao hurled the ball skyward, while the players ran over to celebrate in front of the Creighton fan section.

The celebration also included players dousing Maly with water as she did a TV interview at midcourt, and then again when she rejoined the team.

Emily Ryan had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead Iowa State, which shot just 38%. Joens had 14 points but made just 3 of 11 shots and got much of her production at the line (7 of 7).

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays had showed plenty of composure by beating the Hawkeyes last weekend on the road, led by Lauren Jensen's late 3-pointer. This time, they played with confidence in the third quarter and didn't panic as the Cyclones inched closer and closer.

Iowa State: Iowa State's win against Georgia last weekend provided a measure of redemption for a team that missed on a chance to go to last year's Sweet 16 by losing on a last-second overtime shot to Texas A&M. Longtime coach Bill Fennelly said he had thanked his players “50 times” for getting him back to this point and encouraged them to enjoy the moment. But they couldn't quite follow that with another step to the program's first Elite Eight since 2009.

Caption Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) drives past Creighton guard Lauren Jensen (15) and guard Tatum Rembao (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) shoots while Creighton guard Tatum Rembao (2) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome