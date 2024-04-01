Nation & World News

UPS to become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service

UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service
FILE - A delivery vehicle passes by a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. UPS has received an air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service, significantly expanding on an existing partnership between the two. UPS said Monday, April 1, 2024, that it will become USPS's primary air cargo provider and move the majority of its air cargo in the U.S. following a transition period.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A delivery vehicle passes by a UPS depot, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in New York. UPS has received an air cargo contract from the United States Postal Service, significantly expanding on an existing partnership between the two. UPS said Monday, April 1, 2024, that it will become USPS's primary air cargo provider and move the majority of its air cargo in the U.S. following a transition period.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service.

The Atlanta shipping company said Monday that it had received an air cargo contract from the U.S. Postal Service that significantly expands an existing partnership between the two.

UPS will move the majority of air cargo in the U.S. for the postal service following a transition period, according to UPS.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation1h ago

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

OPINION
DOWNEY: No furries in schools, but snakes in the Georgia Legislature
1h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory
1h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory
1h ago

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama...
20m ago
March Madness: How to watch and what to watch for in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four
36m ago
Israeli troops withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, after 2-week raid
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race
Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’