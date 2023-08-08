UPS lowers 2023 revenue expectations, citing tentative labor deal with 340,000 unionized workers

Revenue declined at UPS in the second quarter and the package delivery company lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion, primarily due to a tentative labor contract reached late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers
National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

Revenue declined at UPS in the second quarter and the package delivery company lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion, primarily due to a tentative labor contract reached late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers.

Shares for the Atlanta company slid more than 5% before the market opened Tuesday.

UPS reached a tentative deal with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, potentially averting a strike that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

Under the agreement, which still needs to be approved by union members, full- and part-time union workers will get $2.75 more per hour in 2023, and $7.50 more by the end of the five-year contract. The deal includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers — whom the union says are the most at risk of exploitation — from $16.20 per hour to $21 per hour. The average pay for part-timers had been $20.

Voting on the new contract begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22.

United Parcel Service Inc. earned $2.08 billion, or $2.42 per share, for the three months ended June 30.

Adjusted earnings were $2.54 per share, which beat the $2.51 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.

Revenue declined to $22.06 billion from $24.77 billion, missing Wall Street's estimate of $22.88 billion.

Revenue for the domestic and international segments fell as average daily volume dropped.

UPS said that it now foresees 2023 consolidated revenue of about $93 billion. Its prior forecast was for revenue of around $97 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect xx billion.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
I-285 West reopens after tractor-trailer crash; delays remain17m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
1h ago

Credit: AP

Wood pellet mills’ air violations raise concerns over biomass industry
1h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market
42m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian to open showroom at Ponce City Market
42m ago

Credit: file

The Jolt: Democrat aims for swing metro Atlanta district in Georgia House
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor...
14m ago
Greece's coast guard heads to overcrowded migrant sailboat anchored off remote...
31m ago
A proposed constitutional change before Ohio voters could determine abortion rights in...
32m ago
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
13h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top