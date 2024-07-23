UPS boosts volume in US for first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide

“This quarter was a significant turning point for our company," Tome said in a prepared statement.

For the three months ended June 30, United Parcel Service Inc. earned $1.41 billion, or $1.65 per share.

Stripping out one tome costs, earnings were $1.79 per share. This was well below the $1.98 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

UPS said that the quarter included a charge of $120 million, or 14 cents per share, made up of of a one-time payment of $94 million to settle an international regulatory matter. The period also included transformation and other charges totaling $26 million.

Quarterly revenue was $21.82 billion, short of Wall Street’s estimate of $22.31 billion.

The Atlanta company now anticipates full-year revenue of about $93 billion. Its previous outlook was for revenue in a range of approximately $92 billion to $94.5 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $92.77 billion.