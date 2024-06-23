UPS agrees to sell its freight-brokerage division for less than it paid for the business in 2015

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service said Sunday it agreed to sell its Coyote Logistics division to RXO for just over $1 billion — less than it paid for the freight-brokerage company in 2015 — to focus more on its core package-delivery business.

UPS said it expects to close the sale by the year if regulators allow the deal. Atlanta-based UPS said it will update its financial outlook once the sale is completed.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said "the decision to sell our Coyote Logistics business allows an even greater focus on our core business."