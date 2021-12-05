Up-and-down Chargers hold off Bengals for 41-22 victory

The Bengals still had time, but Burrow was intercepted in the end zone by Chris Harris Jr. with 8:07 left. Cincinnati got the ball back again, but Burrow threw short to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-5.

Even after defensive end Joey Bosa went out with a possible concussion, the Chargers’ usually terrible run defense bottled up Mixon, who rushed for 54 yards after recording back-to-back 100-yard games.

Burrow was 24 for 40 for 300 yards. He was sacked six times. Tee Higgins had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown for Cincinnati's first score of the game.

Allen helped key Los Angeles' fast start, scoring twice in the first quarter on a 4-yard reception and a 7-yarder. Herbert's 44-yard TD to Jaylen Guyton made it 24-0 early in the second quarter.

INJURIES

Chargers: Bosa left the game to undergo concussion protocol in the first quarter. ... DL Justin Jones suffered a knee injury in the third and was questionable to return.

Bengals: LB Markus Bailey and LB Logan Wilson left in the first half with shoulder injuries. ... CB Chidobe Awuzie left with a right-foot injury in the third quarter and was doubtful to return.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Bengals: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers' Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws while pressured by Los Angeles Chargers' Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler (30) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams (81) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Los Angeles Chargers' Jalen Guyton (15) runs out of the tackle of Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs out of the tackle of Los Angeles Chargers' Breiden Fehoko (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24), bottom, and Cameron Sample (96), top, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean