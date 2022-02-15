Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

Asked if he would be prepared to miss the French Open in May, he said: “That is the price that I am willing to pay.”

Also asked if would be ready to skip Wimbledon, he added: “Yes.”

“Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he said.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice, including in 2021, and has six Wimbledon titles, including the last three.

Djokovic, however, distanced himself from anti-vaccination campaigners. Some claimed him as their hero when he was deported from Australia in January. That followed his losing bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I have never said that I am part of that movement," Djokovic said, adding “everyone has the right to choose, to act, or say what ever they feel is appropriate for them."

