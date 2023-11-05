Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Djokovic, who had been pushed to three sets in his three previous matches, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon under the roof of the Palais Omnisports. He was in total control from the start while Dimitrov got off to a timid start, letting his opponent dictate the play and never found his rhythm.

Dimitrov was second-best in all areas and the result improved Djokovic's record against Dimitrov to 12-1.

Djokovic was untouchable on his serve and did not face a single break point as he claimed a 40th Masters 1000 title. Djokovic increased his lead over Carlos Alcaraz in the race for the No. 1 spot to 1,490 points, making it more likely he will finish the year as the top-ranked player for a record-extending eighth time.

The Serb dropped just seven points on his serve in the opening set and broke for a 4-3 lead. As he walked back to his chair for the changeover after sealing the first set, he was booed and whistled by sections of fans. Djokovic appeared unfazed and even looked amused.

With a large grin on his face, he provoked the crowd by gesturing in their direction as if encouraging them to whistle and make more noise.

Dimitrov was again in trouble on his serve in the fifth game of the second set and was broken after a series of mistakes. Djokovic did not slow down and won his next serve at love to open a 4-2 lead. He broke again in the ninth game as a last backhand from Dimitrov sailed out of bounds.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

