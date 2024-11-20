Unrivaled announces its six teams with two spots still open as wild cards

Breaking: Jose Ibarra found guilty of murder for the killing of Laken Riley
New York Liberty Breanna Stewart places the championship trophy on a table as she arrives on stage during a ceremony after a parade in honor of the Liberty's WNBA basketball championship at City Hall in New York, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Unrivaled finally has its teams set.

The league divided the players into six pods of wings, guards and forwards. The six coaches then put the names on a board and drafted teams with the main idea being that the squads would be as equal as possible. The twist was that none of the coaches knew which team they would be coaching until after the squads for the 3-on-3 league were made.

Co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are on different teams. Stewart's squad includes former Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Loyd as well as current New York Liberty one Courtney Vandersloot. Dijonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards round out Team Mist.

Collier's Lunar Owls squad has Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, Allisha Gray, Shakira Austin and one of the two wild card spots. The league has only announced 34 of the 36 players on the team, allowing for two more player signings. Unrivaled has been in talks with WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

The other team with a wild card is Phantom. Jackie Young, Marina Mabrey, Tiffany Hayes, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner are the other five members of that squad.

Team Vinyl consists of Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell, Dearica Hamby and Aliyah Boston. Team Rose has Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, Lexie Hull, Angel Reese and Azura Stevens.

Team Laces has Kelsey Plum, Courtney Williams Kayla McBride, Kate Martin, Alyssa Thomas and Stefanie Dolson.

The games will begin on Jan. 17 and be played in Miami. The total salary pool for the 36 players is more than $8 million, with players receiving equity in the league.

The league recently announced a multiyear partnership with TNT and its sports platforms to show more than 45 games. Matchups will be shown three nights a week, with twice-weekly games on TNT on Mondays and Fridays. The games on Saturday will be shown on truTV.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

