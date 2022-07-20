Unpopular Sri Lankan PM elected president; risks new turmoil

“I need not tell you what state our country is in," Wickremesinghe, 73, told fellow lawmakers after his victory was announced. "People are not expecting the old politics from us, they expect us to work together.”

He pleaded for the country to move on: “Now that the election is over, we have to end this division.”

But protesters flocked to the presidential residence instead, chanting, “Ranil, go home.”

“We are very sad, very disappointed with the 225 parliament members who we elected to speak for us, which they have not done,” said Visaka Jayawware, a performance artist in the crowd. “We will keep fighting for the people of Sri Lanka. We have to ask for a general election.”

Wickremesinghe has wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs — he noted Wednesday that he had spent 45 years of his life in Parliament — and has led the talks on a bailout package for the bankrupt country with the International Monetary Fund.

But many voters view him with suspicion since he was appointed prime minister by Rajapaksa in May, in hopes he would restore stability.

The protesters accuse the Rajapaksa and his powerful family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but the former president acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s meltdown.

“The struggle will continue until our demands are met. (Wickremesinghe) doesn’t have a mandate to rule the country,” said Nemel Jayaweera, a human resources professional. “We will oppose him.”

Still, the ruling party's majority in Parliament swept Wickremesinghe to victory in Wednesday's vote, with 134 votes. Populist Dullas Alahapperuma, a longtime ally of Rajapaksa and also a minister in his government, secured 82, while a Marxist candidate netted three.

The vote, shown on national television, was a decorous, solemn affair. While the balloting was secret, as the results were announced, lawmakers thumped their tables in support of their candidates.

After the vote, some supporters celebrated Wickremesinghe’s win in the streets. He will be sworn in on Thursday.

Only a few lawmakers had publicly said they would vote for Wickremesinghe given the widespread hostility against him — but dozens loyal to Rajapaksa had been expected to back him because he had assured them he would severely punish protesters who burned politicians' homes in the unrest.

On Monday, in his role as acting president, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency that gave him broad authority to act in the interest of public security and order. Authorities can carry out searches and detain people, and Wickremesinghe can also change or suspend any law.

The political turmoil in Sri Lanka has only worsened the economic disaster. But Wickremesinghe said Monday that negotiations with the IMF were nearing a conclusion, while talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said that the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

Hours before Wednesday's vote, the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told financial magazine Nikkei Asia that the organization hoped to complete the rescue talks “as quickly as possible.”

As prime minister, Wickremesinghe delivered weekly addresses in Parliament cautioning that the path out of the crisis would be difficult, while also pledging to overhaul a government that increasingly has concentrated power under the presidency.

Presidents in Sri Lanka are normally elected by the public. The responsibility falls to Parliament only if the presidency becomes vacant before the term officially ends.

That has happened only once before in Sri Lanka when then-Prime Minister Dingiri Banda Wijetunga was chosen by Parliament uncontested in 1993 after former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, father of the current opposition leader, was assassinated.

___

Associated Press writer Bharatha Mallawarachi contributed to this report.

___

Find more of AP's Sri Lanka coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/sri-lanka

Combined Shape Caption A protester outside president's office looks at a telecast of the Parliament voting to elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption FILE- Sri Lanka's prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives for an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2022. Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday, defying the risk the vote would re-ignite turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian country's dire economic, humanitarian and political crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister and acting president, Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, July 20, on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe celebrate after he was elected president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday, defying the risk the vote would re-ignite turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian country's dire economic, humanitarian and political crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe lights firecrackers to celebrate after Wickremesinghe was elected president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday, defying the risk the vote would re-ignite turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian country's dire economic, humanitarian and political crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lankans attend a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption A man eats lunch as he watches live telecast of news from the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president Wednesday, defying the risk the vote would re-ignite turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian country's dire economic, humanitarian and political crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Protestors in their tent watch telecast of proceedings of election in Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption This frame grab from video taken from the official YouTube channel of the Parliament of Sri Lanka shows Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, as lawmakers elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday, in a secret parliamentary ballot that risked reigniting turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian nation's economic collapse. (Parliament of Sri Lanka via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Protesters demanding acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down leave the presidential secretariat premises after a peaceful protest as the Parliament votes to elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena