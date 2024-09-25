Nation & World News

UNLV's starting QB says he will no longer play over 'representations' that `were not upheld'

The starting quarterback for undefeated UNLV has announced on social media that he will not play in any more games this season
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Updated 1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The starting quarterback for undefeated UNLV announced on social media Tuesday that he will not play in any more games this season.

Matthew Sluka said he will instead use his redshirt year.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

The senior has completed 21 of 48 passes for 318 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for the Rebels (3-0) this season. He has also rushed 39 times for 286 yards and a touchdown.

In a 23-20 win over Kansas on Sept. 13, Sluka led the Rebels on an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Kylin James scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 1:51 left. Sluka rushed for 113 yards in the game.

UNLV is scheduled to host Fresno State (3-1, 1-0) in its Mountain West Conference opener Saturday.

The senior transfer spent the first four years of his college career at Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross, where he is first in career pass efficiency (147.4), second in career rushing yards (3,583), second in career rushing touchdowns (38), fifth in career passing yards (5,916) and fifth in career passing touchdowns (59).

He rushed for an NCAA Division I quarterback record 330 yards in a loss to Lafayette in 2023.



UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) passes as he is hit by Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

