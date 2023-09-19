Unlicensed New York City acupuncturist charged after patient's lungs collapsed, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a New York City man with performing acupuncture without a license after they say he punctured a woman’s lungs during treatment, sending her to a hospital for emergency surgery
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with performing acupuncture without a license after he punctured a woman's lungs during treatment, sending her to a hospital for emergency surgery, prosecutors announced.

Yong De Lin, 66, was arraigned on four criminal charges Monday in connection with unlicensed treatments he performed on 63-year-old Shujuan Jiang between May and October of last year, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the indictment, Jiang, 63, visited a medical office in the Flushing section of Queens on May 10, 2022, for relief of stomach and back pain, and was introduced to Lin.

Lin administered 17 treatments to Jiang over the next several months even though he is not a licensed acupuncturist and has never even applied for a New York state license to practice acupuncture, Katz said.

Jiang began to feel unwell during the last session on Oct. 28, Katz said in a news release. Lin performed additional acupuncture and a cupping treatment and sent Jiang home, Katz said in a news release.

Jiang collapsed on the sidewalk on her way home, Katz said. A bystander called 911 and Jiang was taken to a hospital where it was determined that both of her lungs had collapsed because of the acupuncture treatments. Lifesaving surgery was performed and Jiang remained hospitalized for six days.

“The difference between receiving health care from a competent, licensed professional or someone who is unlicensed can mean the difference between life and death," Katz said, adding that Lin “very nearly killed his patient.”

Lin was charged with assault in the first and second degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree and unauthorized practice of a profession. He is due back in court Wednesday.

Lin's attorney, Kathleen Gallo, didn't immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking comment.

___

For more AP coverage of health care: https://apnews.com/health

Editors' Picks

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
33m ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
29m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
6h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US defense chief urges nations to dig deep and give Ukraine more much-needed air defense...
9m ago
Modi government expels a Canadian diplomat after Trudeau says India was involved in...
10m ago
For filmmakers, ‘Oppenheimer’s’ $900M-plus haul is an important moment for Hollywood and...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
18h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top