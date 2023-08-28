University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued a warning about an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.”
National & World News
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM – Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
X

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert Monday warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urging people to go inside and avoid windows.

The first alert was sent out just after 1 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.” About 40 minutes later, the school added a post saying: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.”

Officials said as soon as they had verified information, they would share it.

Video footage showed a heavy police presence on the campus of the state's flagship university, where the fall semester started last week.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.

Nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools posted on social media that all doors would be locked at its schools and offices until authorities say it's safe.

___

Associated Press writers Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
Meadows defends actions as he testifies in federal court1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Georgia Election Board Chairman Bill Duffey resigns
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
33m ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
1h ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta marks ‘new chapter’ as interim superintendent is sworn in
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump and 18 others charged in the Georgia election case are scheduled to be arraigned on...
2m ago
Patrick Mahomes is unanimous choice by AP for the top spot among NFL quarterbacks
9m ago
As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is...
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top