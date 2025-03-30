Nation & World News
Nation & World News

University of Minnesota leaders say ICE has detained a graduate student

The University of Minnesota says one of its graduate students is being detained by U.S. immigration authorities
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota international student is being detained by U.S. immigration authorities, school leaders said in a statement this week.

University leadership said Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the graduate student Thursday at an off-campus residence. They described the situation as “deeply concerning.”

The student is enrolled in business school at the university’s Twin Cities campus.

What prompted the student’s detention is not yet known. An Associated Press email requesting comment from ICE was not immediately returned Saturday.

University officials said the school is providing the student with legal aid and other support services. University of Minnesota leaders said school officials did not share information with federal authorities and were not given advance notice about the detention.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a post on the social media site X said he is in touch with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research,” Walz wrote. “We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

This contributed photo shows Rumeysa Ozturk on an apple-picking trip in 2021. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Tufts University student can't be deported to Turkey without court order, judge says

A look at who has been detained or deported in a US crackdown on mostly pro-Palestinian protesters

Columbia student protester can't be detained for now as she fights deportation, judge rules

The Latest

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, top, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a home-opening baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani ramps up throwing program, but Roberts says MVP isn't close to mound debut for Dodgers

14m ago

Plastics are seeping into farm fields, food and eventually human bodies. Can they be stopped?

19m ago

Mexico bans junk food sales in schools in its latest salvo against child obesity

23m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.