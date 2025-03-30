University of Minnesota leaders say ICE has detained a graduate student

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota international student is being detained by U.S. immigration authorities, school leaders said in a statement this week.
University leadership said Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the graduate student Thursday at an off-campus residence. They described the situation as “deeply concerning.”
The student is enrolled in business school at the university’s Twin Cities campus.
What prompted the student’s detention is not yet known. An Associated Press email requesting comment from ICE was not immediately returned Saturday.
University officials said the school is providing the student with legal aid and other support services. University of Minnesota leaders said school officials did not share information with federal authorities and were not given advance notice about the detention.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a post on the social media site X said he is in touch with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research,” Walz wrote. “We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers.”
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.