University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was a student on campus. The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to travel in groups.

Officers searching the area around the school's Intramural Fields found the woman unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries, the university said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She was in a forested area behind Lake Herrick.