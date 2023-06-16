X

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 51 minutes ago
New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

Sanders allowed camera crews with " Thee Pregame Show " to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he's preparing for his first season as head football coach.

In at 11-minute segment released Friday on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but "he could lose the foot.”

“Well, I know what risks are," Sanders replied. “I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand.”

Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended he wants to get it done right away because once the season starts he'll too busy.

“I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders said. “This is the best downtime I have.”

Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.

Sanders took over the downtrodden Buffaloes program in December following Colorado's 1-11 season in 2022. His hiring has led to a resurgence of interest in the program that's had just two winning seasons since 2016, one of those was a 4-2 mark during the pandemic season of 2020.

The Buffs sold out their spring game in April and has sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time in nearly three decades. Colorado opens at TCU on Sept. 2 and hosts former Big 12 rival Nebraska a week later at Folsom Field.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school
34m ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
5h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline passes historic $153M budget to invest in housing and construction
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app...
7m ago
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
15m ago
Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top