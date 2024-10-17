Universal will open fourth Orlando theme park next May

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort will open its fourth theme park in central Florida just in time for Memorial Day next year, upping the competition against Disney in the theme park capital of the United States.

Universal Epic Universe will open to visitors on May 22 with themed areas based on Harry Potter, Super Nintendo and “How to Train Your Dragon,” as well as monster movie brands, Universal officials said Thursday.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort.