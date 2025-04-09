Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Universal chooses a site near London to build its first European theme park

Universal says it has chosen the homeland of Harry Potter to build its first theme park and resort in Europe
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, second from left, President of Comcast Corporation Michael Cavanagh, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council Laura Church, left, and Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences Mark Woodbury, right, meet on the day of an announcement that U.S. media giant Comcast Corp will build its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, opening in 2031, during a visit to Bedford, north of London, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, second from left, President of Comcast Corporation Michael Cavanagh, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council Laura Church, left, and Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences Mark Woodbury, right, meet on the day of an announcement that U.S. media giant Comcast Corp will build its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, opening in 2031, during a visit to Bedford, north of London, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Universal has chosen the homeland of Harry Potter to build its first theme park and resort in Europe, the entertainment company and U.K. officials announced Wednesday.

The studio and theme park operator that has drawn millions to its Potter-themed wizarding worlds and other attractions said it would begin construction next year just beyond the outskirts of London.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the park would create 28,000 jobs and would bring opportunity, growth, and "of course, joy to Britain.”

“People said to me, ‘Government will be a roller-coaster,’ and I can testify to that,” Starmer said. “I don’t think this is quite what they meant."

Construction on the park planned on 476 acres (1.93 square kilometers) in a former brickyard in Bedford is expected to be completed by 2031. The town is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of London.

Universal did not say what attractions it would offer at the park, but it has built rides around many of its movie franchises, including “Minions,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Kung Fu Panda" and “Fast & Furious."

Universal has had a deal with Warner Bros. to create its attractions around the Harry Potter franchise that is based on the books set in Scotland.

The setting is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of where Warner Bros. has a studio tour in Watford.

The Universal resort, initially expected to include a 500-room hotel, will be near a major rail line and Luton Airport, which officials recently said would be expanded.

Universal, a division of Comcast Corp., has five entertainment and resort complexes around the world — in Orlando, Florida; Los Angeles; Osaka, Japan; China; and Singapore.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, shakes hand with President of Comcast Corporation Michael Cavanagh at an announcement that U.S. media giant Comcast Corp will build its first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, opening in 2031, during a visit to Bedford, north of London, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

An expert keeper displays a critically endangered Lord Howe Island stick insect, nicknamed "tree lobster," at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Prague Zoo joins the effort to ensure the survival of a rare insect once considered extinct

Coal-fired power plant, now retired, to become massive gas-powered campus for AI, data centers

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.

The Latest

Markus Soeder, chairman of Bavarian's Christian Social Union party, Friedrich Merz, Christian Democratic Union party chairman and the Social Democratic Party co-leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken, address the media after reaching an agreement between their parties on a coalition for a new German government at a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

German parties agree to form a new government after months of drift in Europe's biggest economy

6m ago

Previous execution reveals how South Carolina will put 2nd inmate to death by firing squad

6m ago

The Latest: Trump’s latest round of tariffs go into effect

8m ago

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: AJC file photo

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear