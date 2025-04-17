Breaking: Florida State gunman used deputy mom's former service weapon to kill 2 and wound 6, authorities say
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UnitedHealthcare killing suspect Luigi Mangione indicted on death penalty-eligible charges

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December, has been indicted in a New York court on four charges including a count eligible for the death penalty
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER – Associated Press
48 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Luigi Mangione was indicted Thursday on a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a necessary step for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

The indictment returned by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court also charges Mangione with two counts of stalking and a firearms count.

It was not immediately clear when the 26-year-old Mangione will be arraigned. A message seeking comment was left for a spokesperson for his lawyers.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family, also faces separate state murder charges. He's accused of shooting Thompson, 50, in the back outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4 as the executive arrived for UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced this month that she had directed federal prosecutors in Manhattan to seek the death penalty, following through on the president's campaign promise to vigorously pursue capital punishment.

It's the first death penalty case sought by the Justice Department since President Donald Trump returned to office in January with a vow to resume federal executions after they were halted under the previous administration.

The killing and ensuing five-day manhunt leading to Mangione’s arrest rattled the business community, with some health insurers hastily switching to remote work or online shareholder meetings.

It also galvanized health insurance critics — some of whom have rallied around Mangione as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Credit: AP

Months after CEO's killing, an intruder is arrested near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota

Man arrested outside UnitedHealthcare is now charged with firearms counts and threatening violence

Charges are dropped against 2 men in connection with Patriots fan's death in 2023

The Latest

U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters stands on their vehicles, as they withdraw from two neighbourhoods in Syria's northern city of Aleppo as part of a deal with the Syrian central government, in Aleppo, Syria, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

US to withdraw 600 troops from Syria, leaving fewer than 1,000 to help counter IS militants

7m ago

A US man hijacks a small plane in Belize and stabs people. He is fatally shot and plane lands safely

9m ago

The Menendez brothers' bid for a shorter sentence and possible parole is delayed again

10m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.