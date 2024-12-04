Nation & World News

UnitedHealthcare CEO is killed in a 'targeted shooting' outside a New York hotel, officials say

New York City’s police commissioner says the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was a “brazen, targeted attack.”
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and KAREN MATTHEWS – Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.

The killing was was a “brazen, targeted attack,” Jessica Tisch, the New York City police commissioner said. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a “horrific and targeted shooting.”

Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down around 6:45 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown by a shooter who fled on foot and then took an e-bike into Central Park, according to the New York Police Department.

Thompson was taken to a hospital but could not be saved. Police were still searching for the shooter as of late morning and no arrests had been made. Though officials said the attack appeared to be targeted, they did not yet have a motive for the shooting.

Mayor Eric Adams said police were reviewing evidence from the scene, including video.

"It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual,” Adams said.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors in New York City to update Wall Street on the company's direction and expectations for the coming year, according to a company media advisory. An announcement was made to attendees Wednesday morning that the conference was ending early.

The Hilton is in a bustling part of Manhattan, a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Center, and often dense with tourists and office workers on weekday mornings. The popular Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is set to take place Wednesday evening.

Part of the block where the shooting took place was cordoned off with police tape, with a large contingent of police officers at the scene. Many security cameras are nearby.

Thompson had served as CEO for more than three years and had been with the company since 2004.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that the state is "sending our prayers to Brian's family and the UnitedHealthcare team."

“This is horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota,” the Democrat wrote.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

___

Associated Press writers Tom Murphy in Indianapolis and Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minn., contributed to this story.

A New York police officer stands on 54th Street outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by United Health Group shows United Healthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. (AP Photo/United Health Group via AP)

Credit: AP

This combination of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (New York City Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

A New York police officer walks outside a hotel where a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Joe Frederick)

Credit: AP

The UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., lowered its flags to half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in honor of CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Credit: AP

A New York police officer stands outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Members of the New York police crime scene unit investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Paper cups mark spots at the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

A New York police officer stands outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

New York police homicide investigators walk outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Members of the New York police crime scene unit investigate bullets lying on the sidewalk at the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Bullets lie on the sidewalk at the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

Members of the New York police crime scene unit photograph bullets lying on the sidewalk as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

