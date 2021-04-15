UnitedHealth ups forecast after strong start to year

Insurers like UnitedHealthcare saw health are use rebound toward the end of 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic kept people away from doctor offices and surgery centers when it first spread earlier last year.

Plus the company’s commercial health insurance enrollment also has been hit by high unemployment during the pandemic.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. posted quarterly earnings of $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $5.31 per share, easily topping Wall Street's per-share expectations of $4.42, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota, company posted revenue of $70.2 billion, and that too topped projections.

Shares are up slightly before the opening bell Thursday.

