UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3

UnitedHealth's Optum Rx segment, which manages prescription drug coverage, brought in over $25 billion in revenue. That represents 8% growth over last year’s quarter.

UnitedHealth’s bottom line soar nearly 29% to $5.26 billion in the third quarter. Total revenue grew about 12% to $80.89 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items were $5.79 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of $5.45 per share on $80.72 billion in revenue, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total health insurance enrollment grew 2% compared to last year's quarter on gains in government-funded Medicaid and Medicare Advantage coverage. The company’s commercial enrollment, which includes employer-based coverage, stayed flat at nearly 26.6 million people.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $21.85 to $22.05 per share.

That compares to the average expectation for $21.87 per share on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

In July, the health care giant had hiked its forecast for 2022 earnings to between $21.40 and $21.90 per share. That represented an increase of 20 cents per share on both ends of the range from its previous outlook.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. climbed nearly $5 to $514.73 in early Friday trading.

The stock has spent much of this year trading near $500 or above it. The stock price has essentially doubled since early 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

