Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
United Steelworkers union endorses Biden, giving him more labor support in presidential race

The United Steelworkers Union has endorsed President Joe Biden, giving him support from another large labor union
FILE - Tom Duffy of Clairton raises his fist as hundreds of United Steelworkers rally and march on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Clairton, Pa. The United Steelworkers Union has endorsed President Joe Biden Wednesday, March 20, 2024, giving him support from another large labor union. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The United Steelworkers Union has endorsed President Joe Biden, giving him support from another large labor union.

The announcement Wednesday by the Pittsburgh-based union came less than a week after Biden voiced opposition to the planned sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel of Japan, saying it's vital that the company remain American owned and operated.

The USW, which represents 850,000 workers in metals, mining, rubber and other industries, said Biden has a track record of supporting retirement security, affordable health care and laws that help workers, all important issues to its members.

The AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, and several other unions previously endorsed Democrat Biden in his race against Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. The Teamsters union has talked with both candidates and has yet to announce its pick.

By opposing Nippon's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel, Biden chose to support unionized workers at the risk of upsetting the business community and an essential ally in Japan. Also, U.S. Steel is headquartered in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in this year’s election.

The USW has said it's concerned about whether Nippon would honor existing labor agreements.

Trump said earlier this year that he would block the U.S. Steel acquisition, saying that it would a “horrible thing” for a Japanese company to buy it.

Nippon said the deal would benefit U.S. Steel and union workers, as well as U.S. national security. The purchase would drive greater quality and competitiveness while strengthening American supply chains, the company said.

