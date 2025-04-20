United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime over defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim the 11th title at the worlds.

Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S.