United States wins the women's ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada

Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime over defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship
United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

United States players celebrate winning the gold medal match between Canada and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Tessa Janecke scored the winner as the United States prevailed in overtime over defending champion Canada 4-3 to win the women’s ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Janecke struck with 2:54 left in overtime for the Americans to claim the 11th title at the worlds.

Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise scored a goal and had an assist, and Caroline Harvey also scored for the U.S.

“Shock and awe,” U.S. goalie Gwyneth Philips said after the drama. “I’m ecstatic.”

The U.S. cruised through the tournament, winning the preliminary group with four wins from four, including a 2-1 win over Canada, and eliminating Germany in the quarterfinals and Finland in the semifinals.

The 12-day, 10-nation tournament in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice represented the final major international tune-up before the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

Danielle Serdachny, Jennifer Gardiner and Sarah Fillier scored for Canada.

AP women's hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

