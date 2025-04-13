Breaking: Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, first green jacket completes career Grand Slam
United States and Japan qualify for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera had straight-set wins to give the United States a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 2-1 victory over host Slovakia
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Hailey Baptiste and Bernarda Pera had straight-set wins Sunday to give the United States a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 2-1 victory over host Slovakia.

Baptiste beat Renata Jamrichova 6-3, 6-4 and Pera overcame Slovakian No. 1 Rebecca Sramkova 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Group C match.

“Honestly, I’m so overwhelmed by the emotions, so happy,” Pera said. "I had so much fun with the team, the girls are amazing, I got so much support from all of them and I’m super happy.”

The U.S., which beat Denmark 3-0 on Saturday, topped Group C.

Japan advances

Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Canadians Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino 6-3, 5-7 6-2 in the decisive doubles match in Group A to secure Japan a spot in the finals.

Canada had taken a 1-0 lead when Victoria Mboko defeated Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. Japan evened the tie with Moyuka Uchijima beating Marina Stakusic 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles.

“I’m really happy that I got the doubles done today,” Shibahara said.

The BJK Cup Finals will be played in Shenzhen in September, when Japan will be making its second consecutive finals appearance and will try to match its best-ever performance. It reached the semifinals in 1996.

___

United States' Lee Stecklein, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her sides first goal during the group A match between United States and Canada at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

US downs defending champion Canada 2-1 to stay perfect at women’s hockey worlds

Female athletes to be in the majority at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after big win for women's soccer

Paige Bueckers is projected to go No. 1 in WNBA draft to Dallas Wings

A dead body lies on the ground after a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Volodymyr Hordiienko)

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Sumy during Palm Sunday celebrations, killing more than 30

Justin Rose played a memorable round at the Masters. It wasn't enough to deny Rory McIlroy the title

Israel intensifies strikes across Gaza on Palm Sunday and hits a hospital in the north

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.