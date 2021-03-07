United ends City winning run at 21 with Manchester derby joy

With such a commanding lead and only 10 games remaining, United has probably only just delayed the moment City dethrones Liverpool as champion. Just like three years ago when Jose Mourinho's derby win prevented City sealing the title that April day.

But it's only two months since United harbored ambitions of its own of lifting the trophy — for the first time since 2013 — when it sat in first place. The title challenge has melted away for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and United will likely be consigned to seeing City crowned champions for the third time since United's name was last etched into the trophy.

But there is no longer a vast gulf when these two sides meet in the Premier League. United has won three of the last derbies and drawn the other.

It's almost a year to the day since United also beat City 2-0 at Old Trafford, the last time they played in a full stadium or any fans were allowed into a Manchester stadium due to the pandemic.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw celebrates with Bruno Fernandes, left, after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) Credit: Peter Powell Credit: Peter Powell

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts after Manchester United's Luke Shaw scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Dave Thompson/Pool via AP) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson