Breaking: Senate passes GOP funding bill, choosing budget cuts over government shutdown
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

United Center removes the Bulls' championship banners after they were damaged during a concert

The Chicago Bulls’ six NBA championship banners have been removed from the United Center rafters after they were damaged during a concert
Workers are seen on the roof of the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers are seen on the roof of the United Center in preparation for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Updated 5 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls' six NBA championship banners have been removed from the United Center rafters after they were damaged during a concert.

According to a United Center statement, the banners sustained “minor damage” during a performance by the rock band Disturbed on Saturday night.

“United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners,” an arena spokesperson said Friday in the facility statement. "While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”

The Bulls beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-110 at home on Thursday night. Their next home game is on March 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Bulls won three straight titles from 1991-93. They accomplished another three-peat with three straight championships from 1996-98.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

UCLA players celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women's AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history

Knicks star Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least 2 weeks with right ankle sprain

Tyrese Haliburton's stunning 4-point play gives the Pacers a 115-114 win over the Bucks

The Latest

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., listens as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Democratic Party fractures in government shutdown fight, with anger running high

2m ago

Ron Nessen, press secretary to President Ford, dies at 90

7m ago

The Latest: Senate passes 6-month funding bill, sending measure to Trump’s desk

9m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?