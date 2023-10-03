BreakingNews
United Airlines makes 2nd large order for new planes in less than a year as it renews its fleet

United Airlines is making its second large order of new planes in less than a year, again seeking a mix of 110 aircraft from Boeing and rival Airbus as it renews its fleet

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is making its second large order of new planes in less than a year, more than 100 in all, as the carrier renews its fleet.

The most recent order announced Tuesday will include 50 Boeing 787-9s for delivery between 2028 through 2031, and 60 Airbus A321neos for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The agreement comes with options for up to 50 more Boeing 787s and for an additional 40 A321neo aircraft at the end of the decade.

The airplanes will be larger than those United is replacing. The Chicago-based company said that in 2019 it averaged 104 seats per North American departure. By 2027, United anticipates the figure climbing more than 40% to more than 145 seats.

"I’m convinced our strategy is the right one as we continue to add new, larger aircraft to take full advantage of our growing flying opportunities both internationally and domestically,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The 787-9 has a list price of $292.5 million, while the A321neos have a list price of $129.5 million. Airlines routinely negotiate deep discounts on aircraft orders.

In December, United ordered 100 new Boeing 787s to replace planes nearing retirement age and to expand its international flying. The company ordered 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 planes from Airbus in June 2021.

