United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Air travel is getting a bit easier, thanks to a break in storms that have pummeled the East Coast

Air travelers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather — and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday — helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.

By late afternoon on the East Coast, about 125 U.S. flights had been canceled and 2,800 were late, according to FlightAware. Those numbers were down from more than 600 cancellations and 7,700 delays on Sunday.

United Airlines, the worst-performing U.S. carrier for more than a week, was on pace for its best day in nearly two weeks, with fewer than 50 cancellations.

United CEO Scott Kirby laid out steps to avoid a repeat of last week, including reducing flights at its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey, and improving its crew-scheduling system. Kirby said over the weekend that United is working with regional authorities to get more gates at the airport but will need to reduce its schedule there to create more of a buffer, especially during thunderstorm season.

Kirby continued to place much of the blame for his airline's recent struggles on the Federal Aviation Administration, which reduced the number of flights in and out of Newark a week ago. That caused United to cancel flights and left planes and crews stranded out of position.

Nearly 2.7 million people per day have been streaming through airport checkpoints since Thursday, including 2.88 million on Friday, the highest number ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration expected about 36,500 flights on Monday and fewer than 32,000 Tuesday, then a jump to nearly 50,000 flights Wednesday, when more holiday revelers will return home.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Girl found decaying in closet was put into a stroller and abandoned, police say3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov.: Millions spent on diversity efforts
6h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Wrong-way drivers caused more than 100 crashes in metro Atlanta in 5 years, DOT says
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Wrong-way drivers caused more than 100 crashes in metro Atlanta in 5 years, DOT says
4h ago

Cops: Roommate suspected after DeKalb man found shot to death in closet
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A Texas man who went missing as a teen in 2015 has been found alive, his family and...
9m ago
UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to...
12m ago
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top