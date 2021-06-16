Unions react angrily to adult care home vaccination plans

“Instead, ministers are ploughing ahead with plans to strong-arm care workers into taking the vaccine without taking seriously the massive blocks these workers still face in getting jabbed.” GMB national officer Rachel Harrison said.

Some 84% of staff in care homes for older adults in England have had at least one dose of vaccine, and almost 69% have had both shots, according to NHS data.

But vaccination rates vary across the country. In the borough of Hackney, in east London, for example, just 67% of care home workers have had their first dose and 59% have gotten two shots.

