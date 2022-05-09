Unionist party refuses to form new N Ireland government

Donaldson said Monday he made clear to Lewis that the DUP will not nominate ministers to the Executive unless the U.K. government takes “decisive action” on new Brexit customs rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“They gave a firm commitment to protect our place in the U.K. internal market. They have not done so, they have failed over the last two-an-a-half years to honor that commitment,” Donaldson said.

“We look to what the government is now going to say, but more fundamentally important is what the government is going to do,” he added.

The unionists are strongly opposed to new customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. that were introduced after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The special arrangement was meant to prevent the return of a hard land border with the Republic of Ireland. Keeping that border open to the free flow of people and goods is a key pillar of the Northern Ireland peace process that ended decades of bloody conflict.

But unionists argue that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity, and want them scrapped.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February when the DUP’s leader at the time, Paul Givan, quit as first minister in protest over the post-Brexit rules.

Britain’s Conservative government is trying to get the EU to agree to major changes, but negotiations have reached an impasse.

Speaking after Monday’s meetings with party leaders, Lewis said London will “take nothing off the table” in its negotiations with the EU.

“The U.K. government’s overriding priority remains the preservation of peace and stability in Northern Ireland,” he said. “The current situation with the protocol is fundamentally undermining the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and creating an unacceptable situation in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein’s vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, stressed that she wanted to serve as a “first minister for all” and work in partnership with other parties.

“I accept this election represents a very significant moment of change,” O’Neill said. “As a first minister for all, I intend to work with those from different political perspectives through partnership and not division.”

The Northern Ireland Assembly has a week to meet and allow the newly-elected legislators to take their seats. Assembly members will then choose a Speaker and ministers, starting with the first and deputy first ministers.

If, as seems likely, no executive can be formed, ministers from the previous government will stay in power as a caretaker administration. A new election must be held if there is still no executive after 24 weeks.

Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, centre, with party members speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, centre, with party members speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, center, poses for a family photo with her party's newly elected members of the legislative assembly outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, May 9, 2022. The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, which seeks unification with Ireland, hailed a “new era” Saturday for Northern Ireland as it captured the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time in a historic win. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney Caption Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, center, poses for a family photo with her party's newly elected members of the legislative assembly outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, May 9, 2022. The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, which seeks unification with Ireland, hailed a “new era” Saturday for Northern Ireland as it captured the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time in a historic win. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA via AP) Credit: Liam McBurney Credit: Liam McBurney

Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson arrives with party members to speak with the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson arrives with party members to speak with the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

Caption From left, Sinn Fein's Pat Finucane, vice president Michelle O'Neil, party leader Mary Lou McDonald, and Conor Murphy speak to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison Caption From left, Sinn Fein's Pat Finucane, vice president Michelle O'Neil, party leader Mary Lou McDonald, and Conor Murphy speak to the media at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Monday, May 9, 2022. A senior British official is meeting with rival Northern Ireland party leaders to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison