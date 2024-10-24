Union Pacific's profit grows 9% as the railroad delivers more but results fall short of Wall Street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's third quarter profit grew 9% as the railroad delivered 6% more freight and continued to raise prices and streamline its operations.

The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad earned $1.67 billion, or $2.75 per share. That's well ahead of the $1.53 billion, or $2.51 per share, Union Pacific earned a year ago, but just behind what Wall Street expected.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet Research expected the railroad to report earnings per share of $2.79. Shares fell more than 3% in premarket training after the report was released. Still, CEO Jim Vena was pleased with the results.