Union Pacific 3Q profit drops 12% but volume surges

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo the logo for Union Pacific appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Union Pacific’s third-quarter profit declined 12%, but the volume of shipments it handled surged as the economy rebounded from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Credit: Richard Drew

By JOSH FUNK, Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's third-quarter profit declined 12%, but the volume of shipments it handled surged as the economy rebounded from the worst of the virus-related shutdowns earlier this year.

The railroad said it earned $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, during the quarter. That's down from $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year ago.

The results fell short of the $2.03 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected on average.

Union Pacific's revenue fell 11% to $4.92 billion in the quarter, which also missed Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.98 billion revenue.

The railroad said volume was still down 4% in the quarter, but that represented a significant improvement over the second quarter when volume plunged 20% because so many businesses were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Pacific cut its expenses 12% to $2.89 billion during the quarter.

Union Pacific Corp. shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company operates 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

