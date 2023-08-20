Union for Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike if talks break down

Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10
National & World News
10 hours ago
X

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10.

Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to an agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled.

Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages, the union said. Each musician received a supplemental payment of $750 or $1,500 in each year of the contract.

“We are disappointed in the decision by AFM Local 77 and the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra to authorize a strike,” management said in a statement. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement that ensures the musicians’ economic and artistic future.”

The orchestra completed its summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin wore a blue T-shirt supporting the union during an open rehearsal at Saratoga on Aug. 11.

The 2023-24 season at Philadelphia's Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus is scheduled to open Sept. 28 with Nézet-Séguin conducting a program that includes cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The orchestra filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and emerged a year later. Musicians struck on Sept. 30, 2016, causing cancellation of that season's opening night, then announced an agreement two days later.

The orchestra last month canceled a four-concert California tour with principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann scheduled for March and was replaced by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, whose music director is Stutzmann.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Braves look to complete the sweep of Giants
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ecuadorians vote for president without violence, but overseas voting system sees...
8m ago
Nick Dunlap matches Tiger feat with U.S. Amateur title to cap big summer
30m ago
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
31m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
19h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top