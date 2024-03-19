Nation & World News

Unilever is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business

Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, says it's cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits
FILE - A Unilever logo is displayed outside the head office of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, says it's cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Unilever logo is displayed outside the head office of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk. in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, says it's cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
Updated 22 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Unilever, the company that makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soaps and Vaseline, said Tuesday that it is cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits.

London-based Unilever said its ice cream business, which also includes Magnum bars, has “distinct characteristics” from its other brands and would benefit from separate ownership to increase growth. It said the split is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The British consumer goods company with 128,000 employees also said it is launching a “productivity program” that is expected to lead to a reduction of about 7,500 mostly office-based jobs worldwide.

Unilever said it will invest in technology to find efficiencies and avoid duplication that it anticipates will help it save 800 million euros ($867 million) over the next three years. The company also laid off 1,500 staffers in early 2022.

“Simplifying our portfolio and driving greater productivity will allow us to further unlock the potential of this business, supporting our ambition to position Unilever as a world-leading consumer goods company delivering strong, sustainable growth and enhanced profitability," said CEO Hein Schumacher, who took over the helm at Unilever last summer.

The company's shares jumped 3.6% in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.

“The share price bounce goes some way in reversing what has been a difficult last year, as investors have fretted over a company with limited high growth prospects and in need of streamlining despite its reputation as a solid defensive play,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets for interactive investor, an online investment service.

The company behind Hellman’s mayonnaise, Axe fragrances and Cif household cleaners said it is targeting underlying sales growth of mid-single digits after spinning off the ice cream business.

It saw sales volume drop 3.6% in 2022 after jacking up prices 13.3% on average across its brands that year. In response, it raised prices just 2.8% last year, and sales rose 1.8%.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark Niesse

Fewer Georgia voting machines proposed as Senate panel passes election bills10h ago

Credit: Rich Addicks/AJC

AM ATL
The Freaknik documentary cometh
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia sheriffs worry about new burdens from immigration bills
2h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
2h ago

Credit: Source: UPS

Here’s how much UPS CEO Carol Tomé made in total compensation in 2023
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why the Braves rewarded Forrest Wall with final bench spot on roster
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Qatar is 'cautiously optimistic' after cease-fire talks with Israeli intelligence chief
19m ago
Blinken underscores 'ironclad' support for the Philippines as it clashes with China in...
26m ago
Biden heads West to secure his standing in Nevada and Arizona
45m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?
8h ago
The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do