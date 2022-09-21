BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die

Flood victims sit under the shadow of a cot while they refuge on a roadside, in, Jaffarabad, a district of southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Nearly three months after causing widespread destruction in Pakistan's crop-growing areas, flood waters are receding in the country, enabling some survivors to return home. The unprecedented deluges have wiped out the only income source for millions, with officials and experts saying the floods damaged 70% of the country's crops. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Combined ShapeCaption
Flood victims sit under the shadow of a cot while they refuge on a roadside, in, Jaffarabad, a district of southwestern Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Nearly three months after causing widespread destruction in Pakistan's crop-growing areas, flood waters are receding in the country, enabling some survivors to return home. The unprecedented deluges have wiped out the only income source for millions, with officials and experts saying the floods damaged 70% of the country's crops. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

National & World News
By MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
Officials say the devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims.

Only a third of the sum in the funding appeal has been met so far, UNICEF said in a statement. Pakistani doctors and medical workers are struggling to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases, malaria, and dengue fever among hundreds of thousands of survivors now living in tents in southern Sindh province.

The unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts attribute to climate change, have affected 33 million people and killed as many as 1,569 people across the country since mid-June.

Of that number, 701 people — including 293 children and 131 women — have died in Sindh, where many areas remain submerged. Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to Sindh on Tuesday, meeting with some of the flood victims.

UNICEF said more than 3.4 million children have been uprooted from their homes and the floodwaters have claimed the lives of more than 550 children across Pakistan.

“Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives," UNICEF said in a statement.

In Sindh, many of the roads and bridges have been washed away or are badly damaged, and thousands of families remain cut off and desperately need support. “Families have no food, safe water or medicines," the agency said.

UNICEF has set up 71 mobile health camps and temporary schools for children in the flood-affected areas. But its $39 million appeal is still less than a third funded, UNICEF added. That sum is part of U.N.'s flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan's flood response.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, seeking more help from the international community to tackle the record-breaking floods.

In a televised message from New York, Sharif on Wednesday urged philanthropists to urgently and generously donate baby food for children affected by the floods. “God will reward you for this noble work," he said.

The United Nations on Wednesday expressed its concern over increasing cases of waterborne diseases among floods survivors. “We are deeply worried about the very real possibility of a wave of death and disease which is already stretching its tentacles. A second disaster is looming in sight," the U.N. said in a statement.

It said over 134,000 cases of diarrhea and 44,000 cases of malaria were reported in the flood-hit area of Sindh just this past week.

“Millions of children are still grappling to survive, and we fear thousands will not make it," the U.N. said, adding that 6 children had died the previous say in Sindh.

Pakistan's infrastructure and agriculture have also been decimated, raising concerns for a looming food crisis. Authorities say the damage caused by the floods amounts to at least $30 billion.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2022. The war in Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, file)

Credit: Fareed Khan

FILE - Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2022. The war in Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, file)

Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2022. The war in Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, file)

Credit: Fareed Khan

Credit: Fareed Khan

Combined ShapeCaption
People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined ShapeCaption
People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined ShapeCaption
People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined ShapeCaption
People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Credit: Zahid Hussain

Combined ShapeCaption
People from flood-affected areas wait to get free food distributed by a charity, in Chachro, near Tharparkar, a district of southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

Credit: Pervez Masih

People from flood-affected areas wait to get free food distributed by a charity, in Chachro, near Tharparkar, a district of southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

Credit: Pervez Masih

Combined ShapeCaption
People from flood-affected areas wait to get free food distributed by a charity, in Chachro, near Tharparkar, a district of southern Sindh province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

Credit: Pervez Masih

Credit: Pervez Masih

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about a counterterrorism raid carried out by U.S. special forces that killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northwestern Syria, Feb. 3, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Biden and top national security officials have cited the recent strike killing al-Qaida head Ayman al-Zawahri as evidence that America maintains an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism capacity in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
5m ago
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
8m ago
Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
11m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top